Every year, Quit India Movement Day is observed on August 8. On this day, Quit India Movement, also known as 'August Kranti' or 'August Movement', was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in the year 1942. The Quit India Movement formed an important part of India's freedom struggle. It was launched at Gandhi's Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 9, 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British rule in India. Five years after the launch of the Quit India movement, India achieved independence from the British on August 15, 1947. Quit India Movement Witnessed Remarkable Participation From People Across All Sections of Society, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Gandhi, regarded as the 'Father of the Nation', made a call to 'Do or Die' in his Quit India movement after the British failed to secure Indian support for the British war effort with Cripps Mission. Viceroy Linlithgow remarked the movement to be the most serious rebellion since 1857. As we celebrate Quit India Movement Day 2023, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the historic day.

Quit India Movement Day 2023 Date

Quit India Movement Day 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, August 8. FAQs About August Kranti Diwas; Here's All You Need to Know About the Movement Launched by Mahatma Gandhi.

Quit India Movement Day History

After the Cripps Mission failed, Mahatma Gandhi made a call to 'Do or Die' in his Quit India movement. The All-India Congress Committee launched a mass protest against the British withdrawal from India. However, the entire leadership of the Indian National Congress was imprisoned without trial within hours of Gandhi's speech. A resolution was also passed during the session for civil disobedience if the British didn't agree to the demands for the complete transfer of governance.

The British had the support of the Viceroy's Council, the All-India Muslim League, the Hindu Mahasabha, the princely states, the Indian Imperial Police, the British Indian Army, and the Indian Civil Service. During this time, violent incidents occurred around the country against the British regime, where thousands of leaders were imprisoned until 1945. Ultimately, the British government realised that India was ungovernable in the long run, and it was wise for them to exit peacefully.

The movement ended in 1945 with the release of jailed freedom fighters. Martyrs of this freedom movement include Mukunda Kakati, Matangini Hazra, Kanaklata Barua, Kushal Konwar, Bhogeswari Phukanani, and others.

Quit India Movement Day Significance

Quit India Movement Day holds great significance in the history of India. The day serves as an excellent opportunity to remember the ideals of non-violence, unity, and perseverance demonstrated during the struggle for India's independence. On this day, various educational institutions, government organisations, and civil society groups organise events and programs to honour the spirit of the Quit India Movement.

