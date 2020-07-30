Shravan Month 2020 Festivals and Important Dates: Shravan – the fifth month of Hindu Samwat calendar – is one of the most auspicious months for the people of the Hindu community. The holy month of Shravan holds significant importance for Hindus, as it brings along with several religious festivals and festive observances. The period of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and his consort Goddess Parvati, and Lord Vishnu. If you are searching for festivals that will be observed in the month of Shravan, then you have come to the right place as we bring you all the details.

List of Shravan 2020 festivals and religious observances:

1. Sawan Somwar

It is said that it is auspicious to worship Lord Shiva on a Monday. And if it’s a Shravan’s Monday, the blessings increase manifold. Devotees religiously worship God Shiva on the first Monday of Shravan. This year, the month of Shravan will begin on July 6.

2. Solah Somwar

It’s not just the first Monday that is considered to be auspicious, but all the Mondays in this Shravan month and beyond. It is said that people who observe 16 consecutive fasts (popularly known as Solah Somwar Vrat). This year, the five important dates in this Shravan month is July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27, and August 3.

3. Mangla Gauri Vrat

Tuesdays in the month of Shravan are also considered as religiously significant as Mondays. People observe Mangla Gauri Vrat seeking divine blessings of Goddess Parvati. People who observe this Vrat face no problems and hindrance in their married life. This year, the occasions to observe Mangla Gauri Vrat will be July 7, July 14, July 21, and July 28.

4. Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi - July 8

People, who are ardent followers of Lord Ganesha, observe Vrat on this occasion of Gajanan Sakashti Chaturthi. It is considered that they are rid of their obstacles in life. This year, the festivities of Gajanan Sakashti will be observed on July 8.

5. Kamika Ekadashi - July 16

Observing Ekadashis is another important aspect for the people of the Hindu community. It is said that people who observe Kamika Ekadashi are relieved from ‘Pitra Dosha’. This year, the festive occasion of Kamika Ekadashi will be observed on July 16. Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2020 Date And Significance: Know The Timings, Rituals And Significance of Pavitra Ekadashi.

6. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi - Juky 30

It is said that people observe Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat on this holy day is blessed with a child. Women, who desire for a son, and who observe all the rituals on this occasion are blessed with a son. This year, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on July 30. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2020 Images & Pavitra Ekadashi HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Pavitropana Ekadashi With WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings.

7. Shravan Shivratri - July 19

Another important night for the followers of Lord Shiva is Shravan’s Shivratri. Devotees religiously follow all the rituals on this occasion. This year, Shravan’s Shivratri will be observed on July 19, i.e. Sunday. Sawan Shivratri 2020 Date And Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know The Significance, Timings And Rituals of Masik Shivaratri, the Observance Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

8. Hariyali Teej - July 23

The ritual of Teej is considered to be one of the most honoured rituals as per the Vedas. Women observe Vrat for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. This year, the occasion of Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 23, i.e. Thursday. Hariyali Teej 2020 Date And Significance: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Customs Related to This Auspicious Sawan Festival.

9. Nag Panchami – July 25

It is customary as per the Vedas to worship snakes/serpents on the occasion of Nag Panchami. Snake charmers are offered milk, money, and alms on this auspicious day. This year, Nag Panchami in the month of Shravan will be observed on July 25, i.e. Saturday. Nag Panchami Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Naga Panchami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

10. Raksha Bandhan – August 3

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed with grand festivities across the country every year. It is one of the important festivals for the Hindu community. This year, Raksha Bandhan will fall on August 3, i.e. Monday, marking the ending of Shravan month. When is Raksha Bandhan 2020? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi, Significance, Mythological Stories And Celebrations Related to the Hindu Festival of Brothers & Sisters.

11. Krishna Janmashtami – August 12

As per different cultures, the Shravan month begins on July 21 and ends on August 19, this year. On that note, another major festival to fall in this period is Krishna Janmashtami. It is widely celebrated with enthusiasm and in high spirits. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 12, i.e. Wednesday.

Other significant events would mark their presence in this auspicious month of Shravan 2020. The events are Tulsidas Jayanti (July 27), Varalakshmi Vratham (July 31), Gayatri Jayanti and Hayagriva Jayanti (August 3). As the month of Shravan 2020 has already started, we wish you all a very ‘Happy Shravan/Sawan 2020’ and hope you follow all the religious activities and festivities with much devotion and joy.

