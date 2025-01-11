Ram Navami, a significant Hindu festival, commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. Celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra according to the Hindu lunar calendar, this festival typically falls in March or April on the Gregorian calendar. The festival is marked by various rituals, including Rama Katha recitals, temple processions dedicated to Lord Rama, and prayers at both temples and homes. Devotees across India observe these customs to honor the life and legacy of Lord Rama. So, when will Ram Navami be celebrated in 2025? In this article, we bring you Ram Navami 2025 date, madhyahna muhurat, rituals and significance to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Ram Navami 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Ram Navami 2025 will be observed on Sunday, April 6.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:08 AM to 01:39 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 31 Mins

Ram Navami Rituals and Significance

Ram Navami is not just a celebration of Lord Rama's birth but also a reminder of his divine principles and heroic deeds. In the Treta Yuga, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Rama, and his life story, which exemplifies virtues such as culture, morality, heroism, humility, and good governance, continues to inspire millions. His divine teachings, known as Lila, are revered in ancient scriptures and continue to guide people on the path of righteousness. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

The festival of Ram Navami, especially celebrated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh—the birthplace of Lord Rama—draws massive crowds of devotees. This sacred city is beautifully adorned during the occasion, with devotees offering prayers and participating in processions to honor Lord Rama.

The period leading up to Ram Navami is marked by Chaitra Navaratri, a nine-day fasting period during which Hindus refrain from consuming alcohol, smoking, and non-vegetarian foods, instead focusing on prayer and meditation. This purification ritual prepares the body and soul for the grand celebration on the final day, when Lord Rama's birth is celebrated with fervor and devotion across the country.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).