Ramadan Moon Sighting 2020 in Kerala Live News Updates: Hilal Committee in India's Coastal State to Look For Ramzan Crescent

Ramadan Moon Sighting | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Hilal Committee in India's coastal state of Kerala will attempt to sight the crescent moon today. Due to its geographical location, Kerala is the only part in India which, on a high probability, views the new moon a day before the rest of the nation. In an extraordinary scenario, the state had begun the Shaban month - which precedes Ramadan - two days before the mainland. Stay tuned here for the live news updates on Ramadan moon sighting 2020 in Kerala.

While the rest of India barring Jammu & Kashmir will observe the 29th of Shaban on Friday, the date is today in Kerala. If the moon is sighted, then the holy month of Ramadan, also referred to in this part of the world as Ramzan, would begin in the state. The first roza or fast would then be observed tomorrow, April 23, in Kerala. Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live Streaming on Al-Arabiya: Watch Updates on Chand Raat Announcement For Fasting Month.

If the moon remains unseen, then Kerala would begin the Ramzan fasts from Friday, April 24. KNM Markazudawa, a prominent religious body in the state, had announced on Tuesday that the first fast would be observed from Friday.

According to the International Astronomy Centre (IAC), sighting of the moon on April 23 is unlikely in most parts of the world. Most parts of the Middle East including Saudi Arabia would sight the moon on Thursday, the astronomical body said in a statement.

Along with Kerala, Saudi Arabia - the epicentre of Islam - is also attempting to sight the moon today. Neighbouring nations of Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar are also on the lookout of the hilal crescent. In other parts of the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the moon would either be visible on Thursday or Friday.