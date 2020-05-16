Ramzan 2020 Schedule: Sehri and Iftar Timings for May 17 in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India

No mass iftars in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak | File Image | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sehri, also referred to waqt-e-sehar in Indian subcontinent region, is the time from when Muslims take abeyance from all forms of food and drinks including water if they are on fast. The abeyance continues till dusk, or the period which begins a couple of minutes after sunset. This is called as Iftar. Muslims keep track of both during Ramzan as it is mandatory to fast for believers during the holy month. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

The sehri and iftar timings keep changing in all parts of the world, in a similar manner how sunset and sunrise timings keep varying in a gradual manner. Muslims must regularly check the timings to begin and end their fasts accordingly. Here are the sehri and iftar timings in major cities of India.

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Mumbai

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 17 MAY 2020 04:33 AM 7:10 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Delhi

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 17 MAY 2020 03:51 AM 7:08 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Hyderabad

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 17 MAY 2020 04:15 AM 6:44 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Kolkata

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 17 MAY 2020 03:23 AM 6:13 PM

For other cities in India, the reader is recommended to check the local fajr timings and begin his fast 10 minutes before fajr period begins. That is the time when sehri should come to end and the fast must be initiated. For iftar, the local sunset time should be checked. Iftar period begins two minutes after sunset. Readers can also visit Urdu Point, select the name of their city and download the PDF time table for the entire month of Ramadan.