Random Acts of Kindness Day 2020: Know Significance of The Day Celebrated to Encourage Acts of Kindness in United States

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Random Act of Kindness Day is celebrated in the United States every year on February 17. The day by people of the US to encourage acts of kindness. Its popularity is growing every year. The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (RAK) was founded in 1995 in the United States. The RAK’s headquarters are based in Denver, Colorado. It is an internationally recognised non-profit organisation. The organisation’s main motive is to encourage acts of kindness. The day was first celebrated in New Zealand in 2004. World Kindness Day 2019: Here's How Being Kind Makes You Healthier and Happier.

People celebrate the day by doing acts of kindness. Some people feed poor on this day, while some send an encouraging text to his/her friends. In the United States, letting someone go ahead of you in line, helping someone in changing a flat tire, complimenting a colleague on their work and washing someone else’s car are also considered as acts of kindness. According to famous author Mark Twain, kindness is a language which can also be understood by deaf and dumb. Happy World Kindness Day 2019 Wishes: Twitterati Share Thoughtful Quotes, Messages and Greetings, Urge Everyone to Do Good Deeds.

Brooke Jones, Vice President of The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, in her blog, highlighted the importance of doing acts kindness for bringing joy in the life of others. She wrote, “As we celebrate World Kindness Day, I invite you to look for ways to make kindness the norm in your daily life. World Kindness Day is a great day to begin building a new routine which means including intentional moments of kindness, laughter and delight. It also means taking a moment to enjoy and recognise when those things are happening.” In New Zealand, the day is celebrated on September 1. Meanwhile, the world kindness day is celebrated on November 13.