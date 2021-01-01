Happy New Year 2021 to all our readers. It's a new start, one that we have waiting for the last 365 days. As the New Year 2021 sun rises, it is time to feel fresh and have positive atmosphere around. And to welcome some positivity in your homes, you can draw beautiful Happy New Year Rangolis at your doorstep. And if you want the latest rangoli designs for 2021, you have come at the right place. We have made a collection of beautiful muggulu patterns with some Happy New Year 2021 rangoli and kolam designs to celebrate the onset of another decade. We bring you newest videos of New Year rangoli and dot rangoli photos to deck up your homes and bring on some positivity.

A lot of people want to know how to have good luck and prosperity on their sides as we step into New Year 2021. Did you know there are certain fruits and foods which are also believed to bring in good luck? Drawing rangoli has a special significance in Indian culture. It is said to attract Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth, which is why people also make colourful rangolis in Diwali. The celebration of New Year's is no less than a festive occasion. And to make it auspicious, people draw rangoli patterns and decorate their homes. We bring you latest muggulu ideas, and Happy New Year traditional kolam patterns to add some charm to your celebrations. We also bring you latest Rangoli photos and colourful designs with dots to make it easier for you.

Watch Video of 2021 Kolam Rangoli:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by keerthis channel (@keerthi_kitchen)

Beautiful New Year 2021 Rangoli Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANGOLI💮 (@rangoli_by_menaka)

Watch Video of Muggulu Rangoli Designs for Happy New Year:

New Year Special Rangoli Design:

Happy New Year 2021 Rangoli Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mounika Mouni (@mounikamounipyarirangoli)

The above photos, videos and rangoli tutorials should help you to make some beautiful designs on your doorstep to welcome the New Year 2021. We hope you enjoy making these lovely rangolis on the First Day of New Year. Happy New Year 2021!

