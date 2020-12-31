It’s New Year 2021! Yes, we do have a few more hours to go, but the excitement to bid farewell to 2020 cannot be contained. The moment when the clock strikes midnight, we all will have the sigh of relief and hopeful towards the coming days. New Year 2021 celebrations are surely different, but one can still make it memorable. While sharing thoughtful greetings have its own charm, engaging in creativity and make your surrounding more beautiful throws a significant impact on the celebration. In India, we often mark important events and festivals by creating stunning rangoli patterns. New Year 2021 celebration is also no different. If you are looking for easy Rangoli ideas for New Year 2021, you arrived at the right place. Create beautiful muggulu patterns with these Happy New Year rangoli and kolam designs with dots to celebrate the onset of another decade. We also got you some super fun DIY videos to make it easier.

We are not only ending a year, but a decade, embarking upon a new one 2021-30. The festivity is significant. But given the ongoing global health crisis, we are encouraged to ring in the New Year from home. Virtual celebrations are already in place. Since going out is a big no-no this year, even the smallest ways of celebrating the New Year can make it memorable. Decorate your home for the holiday vibes with these beautiful rangoli patterns. Without any further delay, check out these simple and easy Happy New Year 2021 rangoli ideas, muggulu patterns and latest kolam designs to ring in the new decade with joy.

Watch Video: Kolam Designs for New Year 2021

Watch Video: New Year 2021 Special Rangoli

Watch Video: Latest Muggulu Patterns for New Year 2021

Watch Video: Happy New Year 2021 Rangoli Designs

Watch Video: DIY Kolam Patterns for New Year 2021

We hope you are having your share of fun on the New Year’s Eve. Add your personal touch to the decorations for the virtual party, while keeping well with the traditions. Stay home, stay safe, and we hope you have a wonderful year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).