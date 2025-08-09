Rigveda Upakarma, also popularly known as Rishi Tarpanam or Avani Avittam in some regions across India, is a sacred Vedic ritual. This day is observed with great devotion, especially by followers of the Rigveda tradition. Rigveda Upakarma marks the annual renewal of commitment to Vedic studies and spiritual discipline. Rigveda Upakarma is performed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana, which is July or August. This year, Rigaveda Upakarma falls on Saturday, August 9. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

This ritual holds deep spiritual significance as it involves the wearing of a new Yajnopavita, also known as the sacred thread, and the recitation of powerful Vedic mantras. In this article, let’s know more about Rigveda Upakarma 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Rigveda Upakarma 2025 Date

Rigveda Upakarma 2025 falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Rigveda Upakarma Significance

Rigveda Upakarma holds great cultural and religious significance for people across India. Upakarma is known as Avani Avittam in Tamil Nadu. The next day of Avani Avittam is known as Gayathiri Japam. On Rigveda Upakarma day, Brahmins ritually change their Upanayana thread along with Shrauta rituals. Upakarma, which is a Vedic ritual, is still practiced by Hindus of the Brahmin caste. The Rigveda Upakarma mantra is an integral part of the ceremony and it is chanted with great devotion and precision, often under the guidance of learned priests or gurus.

