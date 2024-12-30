Rizal Day is a national holiday in Philippines observed annually on December 30. The day honours the life and works of Dr José Rizal, a national hero of the Philippines. It marks the anniversary of his execution in 1896 by the Spanish colonial government for his role in the Philippine revolution against Spanish rule. December 30 marks the anniversary of Rizal's 1896 execution at Bagumbayan (present-day Rizal Park) in Manila. In this article, let’s know more about Rizal Day 2024 date, history and the significance of this annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Rizal is celebrated for his contributions to Philippine independence, primarily through his writings like Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo, which exposed the injustices of Spanish rule and inspired Filipino nationalism. After the victory of the Americans against the Spaniards in the Spanish–American War, they took control of the Philippines. To demonstrate that they were more pro-Filipino than the Spaniards, American Governor-General William Howard Taft in 1901 named Rizal a Philippine national hero. Philippine Republic Day 2024 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Independence of The Philippines From US.

Rizal Day 2024 Date

Rizal Day 2024 falls on Monday, December 30.

Rizal Day History

Rizal Day was first instituted with a decree dated December 20, 1898 signed by President Emilio Aguinaldo in Malolos, Bulacan, celebrating December 30, 1898 as a National Day of Mourning for Rizal and all the victims of the Spanish colonial rule of the Philippines. Daet, Camarines Norte was the first town to follow the decree, building a monument designed by Lt. Col. Antonio Sanz, led by Sanz and Lt. Col. Ildefonso Alegre, and financed by the townsfolk of Camarines Norte and the rest of the Bicol Region.

Rizal Day Significance

Rizal Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom and encourages citizens to reflect on patriotism and civic duty. Rizal Day ceremonies are held at Rizal Park in Manila, led by the president and vice president. The celebrations involve the raising of the national flag at Independence Flagpole, followed by a flypast by the Philippine Air Force and the laying of a wreath at the Rizal Monument. The president also usually has a year-end address that is first broadcast on this holiday.

