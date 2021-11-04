Saal Mubarak! Nutan Varshabhinandan! Happy Gujarati New Year 2021! Diwali in Gujarat marks the arrival of the new year and just like January 1st of every year, this day is celebrated with utmost joy, happiness and enthusiasm throughout the state of Gujarat. Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is celebrated a day after Diwali and according to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the Hindu month of Kartik. Gujarati New Year 2021 marks the start of Vikram Samvat 2078. If you are looking for the latest Gujarati New Year wishes in Gujarati, Nutan Varshabhinandan photos, Happy New Year messages in Gujarati, Saal Mubarak wishes, Vikram Samvat wishes in Gujarati, Sal Mubarak HD images, Bestu Varas WhatsApp Stickers, Sal Mubarak HD images, Bestu Varas WhatsApp Stickers & HD wallpapers.

According to the Indian calendar based on the lunar cycle, Kartik is the first month of the year and the new year in Gujarat falls on the first bright day of Kartik (Ekam). So, this day marks the beginning of its new financial year. We would love to wish you a very happy Gujarati New Year once again! To celebrate the festival day, the rituals include wearing new clothes, visiting temples and friends and relatives. People greet each other and exchange New Year wishes saying "Sal Mubarak or Nutan Varsha Abhinandan".

Other aspects of the celebrations include spectacular fireworks, beautifully decorated houses and all manner of joys and festivities surrounding it. Send Gujarati New Year wishes in Gujarati, Nutan Varshabhinandan photos, Happy New Year messages in Gujarati, Saal Mubarak wishes, Vikram Samvat wishes in Gujarati, Sal Mubarak HD images.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tamara Parivar Ne Nutan Varṣha Na Abhinandana, Apano Parivar Sukh Shanti Pame Ej Shubhechha

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ajathī Sharu Thatun a Navun Varṣha Ap Ane Apanaparivar Maṭe Sukha, Samṛuddhi, Shanti Ane Swasthya Pradan Karanarun Bani Rahe Evi Shubhakamana!! Nava Varṣhani Shubhakamana

WhatsApp Message Reads: Me Prema Ghanam N’yu Yara Ringa, Sukhi Samacara, Sara Svasthya Ane Tame Ane Tamara Parivara Mate Asirvada Dhagalabandha! Sala Mubaraka

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sala Mubaraka Mitra… Nava Varasa Ni Subhakamana… Avanara Varsa Badhanumm Mangalamaya Ho

WhatsApp Message Reads: Parantu Mane Prema, Mane Nathi Chodi, Parantu Mane Cumbana, Mane Cuki Nathi, Parantu Mane Hita, Mane Nathi Dhikkara Parantu Mane Yada Rakho, Nanam Nanam Asamani Ranganam Phulavalo Eka Choda. Hepi N’yu Yara

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year, Bursting Exciting Opportunities. Wishing You Health, Wealth, and Happiness in the New Year Ahead. Happy Gujarati New Year

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Great Festive Celebration of Diwali and Start Your New Year on a Positive Note. Happy Gujarati New Year

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You and Your Family Happiness, Prosperity, and Health on This Auspicious Day! Happy Gujarati New Year!

Download Happy Gujarati New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

Why not celebrate the day with some colourful WhatsApp stickers? You can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link of WhatsApp Sticker images.

Gujarati New Year holds significant importance for the people of the Gujarati community and to celebrate the day most authentically, people wish their dear ones on this day by saying 'Saal Mubarak’'and 'Nutan Varsh Abhinandan'.

