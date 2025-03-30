Sajibu Nongma Panba, also called Meitei Cheiraoba or Sajibu Cheiraoba, is the Manipuri New Year, which is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. The festival of Sajibu Nongma Panba is celebrated by the Meitei people of Manipur and those following the Sanamahism faith. It falls on the first day of the Sajibu month in the Meitei lunar calendar, usually in March or April. This year, Sajibu Nongma Panba 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30. This lunar new year festival of the Meitei people is typically celebrated by the ones who follow Sanamahism, the traditional Meitei religion. Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes and Sajibu Nongma Panba Festival Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and Quotes To Celebrate Meitei Cheiraoba.

The name Sajibu Nongma Panba derives from the Manipuri words - Sajibu - the first month of the year which usually falls during the month of April according to Meitei lunar calendar, Nongma, which refers to the first date of a Month and Panba refers ‘to be’. Literally, it means the first day of the month of Sajibu. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Sajibu Nongma Panba 2025 Date

Sajibu Nongma Panba 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30.

Sajibu Nongma Panba Rituals

The Meitei people celebrate the Sajibu Nongma Panba festival with great fanfare. Gatherings of the extended family and a sumptuous feast for lunch are 'de rigueur' and form an integral part of the celebrations. Families clean their homes, wear new clothes, and prepare traditional dishes. The day begins with ritual offerings of fruits, vegetables, rice and other uncooked food items to the Meitei deity Lainingthou Sanamahi during the early morning of the festival. A grand meal with rice, vegetables, and meat is shared among family members.

After getting blessings from Lainingthou Sanamahi, an odd number of dishes are prepared using the offerings. Traditionally, the men of the house make the dishes, with the women helping in chopping and washing the ingredients. After the dishes for the feast are made, they are ritually offered at two different traditional locations around the house. After this ritual, the dishes prepared for the feast are exchange with relatives/neighbours and this custom is called "Mathel Laanba" after which the feast will start.

Sajibu Nongma Panba Significance

Sajibu Nongma Panba holds great cultural significance for the people of Manipur. The day of Sajibu Nongma Panba marks the beginning of the lunar new year and is a time for seeking blessings for prosperity, happiness, and peace.

Sajibu Nongma Panba is also celebrated by the Indian diasporas in western countries. Spring cleaning activities will be seen in all the families of the Meitei people prior to the festival. They clean all things, including clothes, utensils, all household items, unused items around the house, etc. It is also traditional to buy new clothes to wear on the new year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2025 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).