Shabari Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival commemorating the devotion and reverence of Shabari, a devotee of Lord Rama, from the epic Ramayana. It is observed on the Purnima (full moon day) in the Hindu month of Magha. Shabari Jayanti 2024 will be observed on Sunday, March 3. Shabari is renowned for her unwavering devotion and selfless love towards Lord Rama, whom she considered the embodiment of divinity. According to Hindu mythology, Shabari was an elderly woman from the Bhil tribe. She spent her life in the forest eagerly awaiting the arrival of Lord Rama, whom she had heard about from her guru, Sage Matanga. When Lord Rama and his brother Lakshmana arrived in the forest during their exile, Shabari welcomed them with utmost devotion and offered them the fruits she had carefully collected and tasted to ensure their sweetness. As you observe Shabari Jayanti 2024, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth Anniversary of Shabari.

Shabari’s act of devotion is celebrated during Shabari Jayanti, where devotees pay homage to her exemplary faith and dedication. On this auspicious day, devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Shabari, where special prayers, rituals, and bhajans (devotional songs) are performed to honour her devotion. Some devotees also undertake fasting and meditation as a mark of respect for Shabari’s spiritual dedication. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Shabari Jayanti 2024 that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Shabari Jayanti holds profound spiritual significance as it highlights the importance of pure devotion and selfless service in the path of bhakti (devotion). Shabari’s story exemplifies how sincere love and devotion towards the divine can transcend societal barriers and lead to divine grace and blessings. Through celebrating Shabari Jayanti, devotees seek inspiration from Shabari’s life to deepen their own spiritual practice and cultivate unwavering faith and devotion towards the divine. Wishing everyone a Happy Shabari Jayanti 2024!

