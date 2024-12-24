Shaheedi Week, also known as martyrdom week, is observed in India every year with a lot of faith and devotion. Shaheedi Week 2024 is being observed from December 20 to December 27. The week commemorates the sacrifice made by Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s family for the Sik faith during times of oppression. The martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s family, the tenth Sikh Guru, is one of the greatest sacrifices in history. Their bravery and sacrifice remain unmatched. The week is considered one of the saddest for the Sikhs as they remember the loss of the Guru’s revered family members and loyal followers. During this time, devotees gather for kirtan and paath at gurudwaras or homes. Children are told stories about the martyrdom, and many devout Sikhs sleep on the floor as a tribute to Mata Gujri and the Sahibzadas. Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji Date: Know About History, Religious Celebration and Significance of Observing The Festival Devoted to The Tenth & Last Sikh Guru.

Shaheedi Week 2024 Dates

Shaheedi Week 2024 is being observed from December 20 to December 27.

Shaheedi Week History

Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his family faced immense challenges from the Mughal Empire. They were involved in many battles where they had to defend the Sikh faith along with a commitment to justice and righteousness. The martyrdom commemorated during this week is centred around tragic events when Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s family faced brutal persecution. One of the events that took place during this week was the martyrdom of Mata Gujri and the two younger sahibzadas. Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s mother and his two sons were captured by the Mughal forces and bricked alive in a wall for refusing to renounce their faith.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji, despite losing his family and the losses affecting him, continued to fight for the Sikh faith, equality, and religious freedom. One of the most significant events that took place during this period was the Battle of Chamkaur, where Guru Gobind Singh Ji, his band of small followers, and his two older sons had to face overwhelming Mughal forces. Though his sons fought valiantly, they were martyred in battle.

Shaheedi Week Significance

The Shaheedi Week is very significant as it honours the sacrifice and bravery of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s family and followers who laid down their lives for the Sikh faith. The observance serves as a reminder of the strength, resilience, and commitment to faith, religion, principles, justice, and freedom that Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his family displayed. Jyoti Jot Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji Messages: HD Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Pay Reverence to The Tenth Sikh Guru.

Shaheedi Week is a time for Sikhs to remember the great sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, his family, and his followers. It honours their bravery, faith, and commitment to justice.

