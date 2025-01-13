Shakambhari Purnima 2025 is celebrated on January 13. This celebration is marked in the Hindu month of Pausha and commemorates the last day of Shakambari Navratri. The celebration of Shakambari Purnima or Shakambari Jayanti is an important observance for devotees of Goddess Shakambhari. The celebration is marked especially in Uttar Pradesh and is sure to be an important observance. As we prepare to celebrate Shakambari Purnima 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Shakambhari Purnima and more. Know Shakambhari Navratri 2025 Dates, Auspicious Timings, Rituals and Significance of the Holy Fast Dedicated to Goddess Shakambhari.

Shakambhari Purnima 2025 Date and Tithi

Shakambhari Purnima 2025 is on January 13. This annual celebration is marked on the Purnima tithi in the Hindu month of Pausha. The Purnima Tithi for Shakambari Purnima 2025 Begins at 05:03 AM on January 13, 2025 and will go on till 03:56 AM on January 14, 2025. Shakambhari Mata is the incarnation of Devi Bhagwati. It is believed that Devi Bhagwati incarnated as Shakambhari to mitigate famine and severe food crisis on the Earth. And Shakambhari Purnima is celebrated to revere this form of Goddess Bhagwati. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Shakambhari Purnima Significance and Rituals

Shakambhari Purnima is an important observance as it marks the last day of Shakambari Navratri. While all the other Navratri celebrations in India begin on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada, Shakambhari Navaratri begins on Ashtami tithi and ends on Purnima in the month of Pausha. Shakambhari Navratri therefore only spans for eight days. The celebration of Shakambhari Purnima is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by performing a special puja for Goddess Shakambhari in the homes of the adherents as well as at Shakambhari temples across the country.

The most grand Shakambhari Purnima celebration is marked at the Shakambari Devi Temple of the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, which venerates the goddess on this occasion. We hope that the celebration of Shakambhari Purnima brings with it all the love, light and happiness to you and your family.

