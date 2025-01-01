Banada Ashtami, also known as Shakambhari Navratri, is an important and auspicious day to celebrate Goddess Shakambhari, an incarnation of Goddess Durga. The sacred day is also known as Paush Gupt Navratri and is celebrated during the Pausha month of the Hindu lunar calendar. Banada Ashtami 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The Ashtami Tithi Begins at 06:23 PM on Jan 06, 2025 and ends at 04:26 PM on January 07, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Banada Ashtami 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

As per Drikpanchang, most Navratris begin on Shukla Pratipada except Shakambhari Navratri which begins on Ashtami and ends on Purnima. Hence Shakambhari Navratri spans for total eight days. Hence, Shakambhari Navratri Begins on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 and ends on Monday, January 13, 2025. Shakambhari Navratri is popular in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and some parts of Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, Shakambhari Devi is known as Banashankari Devi and Banada Ashtami is an important day during Navratri. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Puthandu, Nowruz and Other Important Dates, Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Banada Ashtami 2025 Date

Banada Ashtami falls on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Banada Ashtami Tithi

The Ashtami Tithi Begins at 18:23 pm on Jan 06, 2025 and ends at 16:26 pm on January 07, 2025.

Banada Ashtami Rituals

On the day of Banada Ashtami, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

The day holds great significance for the devotees of Goddess Shakambhari.

Many people also observe a fast on this day as a mark of respect for the goddess and abstain from eating grains and consume only fruits, milk, and other fast items.

Devotees perform a special puja to honour the goddess and seek her blessings for a healthy and prosperous life.

People decorate their homes and temples with flowers, lights, and rangolis to welcome the goddess.

One of the important rituals of Banada Ashtami is offering various types of fruits and vegetables to Goddess Shakambhari as it symbolises the importance of a healthy and balanced diet in our lives.

The food offered during this puja is later distributed as prasad among family members.

Banada Ashtami Significance

Banada Ashtami is a day of great significance for devotees of Goddess Shakambhari. The day starts with devotees performing a special puja to honour the goddess and seek her blessings. People decorate their homes and temples with flowers, lights, and rangolis to welcome the goddess. Shakambhari Mata is an incarnation of Devi Bhagwati and it is believed that Devi Bhagwati incarnated as Shakambhari to mitigate famine and severe food crisis on the Earth. She is also known as Goddess of vegetables, fruits and green leaves and depicted with green surroundings of fruits and vegetables.

