Shankaracharya Jayanti is the birth anniversary of one of India's more celebrated philosophers - Adi Shankaracharya. Celebrated on the fifth day in the bright phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Vaishakh, Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022 falls on May 6. This is known to be an incredibly auspicious day for many.

Adi Shankaracharya played a key role in reviving Hinduism in India with a specific focus on Sanatana Dharma, along with the Indian Scholars and Gurus - Madhava and Ramanuja. Adi Shankaracharya was born in Kalady, a small town in the Indian state of Kerala in the year 788 C.E. He is said to have disappeared at the young age of 32 in 820 C.E. . He consolidated the Advaita Vedanta, reviving it at a time when Hindu culture was on the decline.

Adi Shankaracharya's role in consolidating the Advaita Vedanta played a key role in reviving Hinduism in India at a particularly challenging time. His birth anniversary is celebrated on the Panchami tithi in the month of Vaishakh to remember all his great work and teachings.

There are various legends and folklore surrounding the life and work of Adi Shankaracharya. Some people also believe him to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Adi Shankaracharya wanted an ascetic life from a young age and spent a great deal of time trying to get the permission of his mother to follow this sanyasi life. On his birth anniversary, people often revisit tales about his life and all his work in helping Hinduism be celebrated and cherished. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022.

