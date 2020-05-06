Shri Guru Amar Das Ji Parkash Utsav 2020 Wishes, Messages & Images To Celebrate The Third Sikh Guru's Birth Anniversary

Guru Amar Das Ji was the third of the ten Gurus of Sikhism. He became the Sikh Guru on March 26, 1552, at age 73. Before becoming a Sikh, Amar Das followed the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. On how he went on to become a Sikh Guru is one day he heard his nephew's wife Bibi Amro reciting a gym by Guru Nanak. He was deeply moved on hearing it.

Bibi Amro was the daughter of Guru Angad, who was the second Sikh in those days. Bibi Amro introduced Amar Das to his father. In 1552, before the death of Guru Angad, he appointed Amar Das as Guru Amar Das, the third leader of Sikhism. Guru Amar Das ji died in 1574 and he named his son-in-law Bhai Jetha later remembered by the name Guru Ram Das as his successor.

On the occasion of Shri Guru Amar Das Ji's Birth Anniversary, LatestLY has curated a list of wishes, messages and images to celebrate the holy occasion of Parkash Utsav.

Message Reads: Tujanu Te Tuhade Parivaar Nu Guru Amar Das Ji De Parkash Purab Diyaan Lakhh Lakhh Vadayian Hon

Message Reads: Nimaaneyaan De Maan, Nitaaneyaan de Taan Tisri Patshahi Sri Guru Amar Das ji Parkash Utsav Diyaan Saareyaan nu Vadhayiyaan

Message Reads: Guru Amar Das ji de Parkash Purab di lakh lakh Vadhaiyaan

Message Reads: Lakhh Khushiyaan Patshahiyaan, Je Satguru Nadar Kare Teesri Patshahi de Parkash Purab te Koti Koti Vadhayiaan

Message Reads: May Waheguru Shower His Eternal Blessings On You & May This Auspicious Occasion of Gurpurab Bring Peace, Joy & Prosperity Into Your Life.

Guru Amar Das was one of the greatest reformers who discouraged the practice of Muslim women using a veil to cover their faces and Sati prevalent among Hindus. He encouraged the Kshatriya people to fight in order to protect their people. Guru Amar Das had also picked the site for the place where Harimandir Sahib or the Golden Temple stands today. On the auspicious occasion of Shri Guru Amar Das Ji Parkash Utsav send the above wishes to your friends and family members.