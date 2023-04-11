Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Vallabhacharya, one of the most popular Vaishnava Saints. He was the founder of the Pushtimarg or Pushti Sect and an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. Shri Vallabhacharya was born on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi during Chaitra month; hence, Vallabhacharya Jayanti is observed on Magh Krishna Paksha Pratipada Tithi. This year, Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The day of his birth anniversary coincides with Varuthini Ekadashi. Vallabhacharya, also known as Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya, was a devotional philosopher who worshipped the Shrinathji form of Lord Krishna. As we celebrate Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day on the 544th birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya. Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti Greetings, Images and Wishes To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Vallabhacharya Mahaprabhu Ji.

Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2023 Date

Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2023 Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 07:15 PM on April 15, 2023, and will end at 04:44 PM on April 16, 2023.

Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti History

The great saint Vallabhacharya was born in Kashi, now Varanasi, India, in 1479 A.D. to a Telugu Brahmin family. According to the Purnimant lunar calendar followed in North India, he was born on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi during Vaishakha month. His birthday is celebrated as Vallabhacharya Jayanti every year. According to Amanta lunar calendar, Vallabhacharya was born on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi during Chaitra month. It is just the name of the month, which differs in both calendars, and the birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya is observed on the same day. During his lifetime, Vallabhacharya wrote a number of philosophical and devotional books which inspired many.

Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti Significance

Vallabhacharya Jayanti is marked with great fanfare in several parts of India. Some devotees believe that Vallabhacharya is the incarnation form of Agni Dev - the Hindu God of Fire. As per records, his legacy is preserved in the Braj region, especially at Nathdwara in India’s Mewar region. On the day of Vallabhacharya Jayanti, devotees remember the great saint and his mythical works by singing devotional songs of Lord Krishna.

