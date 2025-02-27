Special Operations Forces (SOF) Day is an annual event celebrated in Russia on February 27 with great fervour and enthusiasm. The annual event aims to honour the elite military units responsible for carrying out high-risk missions, including counterterrorism, reconnaissance, and special operations. Special Operations Forces was formed in 2015. This day recognises the bravery, skill, and dedication of Russia’s special forces, who play a crucial role in national security and defense. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, commonly known as the Special Operations Forces are strategic-level special forces under the Special Operations Forces Command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. It is also a structural and independent unit of the Armed Forces. In this article, let’s know more about the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in Russia.

Special Operations Forces Day 2025 Date

Special Operations Forces Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27.

Special Operations Forces Day History

The first units of what would become the Special Operations Forces were transferred from the GRU in 2009 as part of the continuing 2008 Russian military reform. The Special Operations Forces Command was established in 2012 and announced in March 2013 by the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. According to Gerasimov, the SOF was designed as a strategic-level asset, elite special operations force units of the KSSO whose primary missions would be foreign interventions.

On February 26, 2015, President Vladimir Putin decreed that February 27 be the Day of the SOF to mark the establishment of Russian control over the building of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in Simferopol, Crimea on February 28, 2014.

Special Operations Forces Day Significance

Special Operations Forces Day is an important event in Russia which is marked by military ceremonies, official speeches, and events to honour the SOF personnel. On this day, veterans and other personnels are recognised for their service. The day serves as a tribute to the courage and professionalism of Special Operations Forces, reinforcing their critical role in modern military strategy.

The Special Operations Forces are a highly mobile, well-trained and equipped, constant combat prepared special operations force of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Designed for performing specific tasks, the SOF have the ability to function both within the country and abroad, in peacetime and in wartime. On this day, the public is reminded of the importance of these elite units in protecting national interests through various events across the country.

