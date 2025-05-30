Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day, also known as the ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ is observed to mark the death anniversary of the fifth of the ten total Sikh Gurus. Guru Arjun Dev Ji compiled the first official edition of the Sikh scripture called the Adi Granth, which later expanded into the Guru Granth Sahib. He is regarded as the first of the two Gurus martyred in the Sikh faith. Guru Arjun Dev Ji Martyrdom Day falls on Day 24 of Jeth — the third month in the Sikh calendar. This year, Guru Arjun Dev Ji Martyrdom Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 30.

Guru Arjan was born in Goindval, in the Punjab. Guru Arjan spent the first 11 years of his life in Goindwal and the next seven years with his father in Ramdaspur. He completed the construction of the Darbar Sahib at Amritsar after the fourth Sikh Guru founded the town and built a sarovar. Arjan compiled the hymns of previous Gurus and of other saints into Adi Granth, the first edition of the Sikh scripture, and installed it in the Harimandir Sahib. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day 2025 Date

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 30.

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day Significance

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day serves as an important day for Sikhs worldwide. He was the first martyr of the Sikh religion and is known for his great work. On this day, people organise religious events and read the ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib’. They also distribute food in the langars and engage in community services of the Gurudwara. His sacrifice marked a turning point in Sikh history and his martyrdom represents the Sikh principles of justice, equality, and standing against tyranny.

