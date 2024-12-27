St John’s Day is an annual event that is celebrated on December 27 in several countries around the world. The day honours St John the Apostle, one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus and traditionally believed to be the author of the Gospel of John, Epistles of John, and the Book of Revelation. St John’s Day highlights his role as a beloved disciple and proponent of love and truth. According to religious beliefs, St John is often referred to as the ‘disciple whom Jesus loved’. He was present at key moments in Jesus' life, such as the Last Supper and the Crucifixion. Moreover, he was entrusted with the care of the Virgin Mary, as recorded in the Gospel of John. As St John’s Day 2024 nears, here's all you need to know about St John’s Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual event. Christmastide 2024 Dates: Know History and Significance of the Twelve Days of Christmas Celebrations.

St John’s Day 2024 Date

St John’s Day 2024 falls on Friday, December 27.

St John’s Day Significance

St John's Day holds great significance for the Christian community around the world. On this day, special services are held in churches, with main focus on the readings from the Gospel of John. The focus is on themes of love, faith, and witnessing the truth of Jesus Christ.

This day is a perfect time for families to gather for meals and remember St John and his legacy. St John’s Day celebrates his unique role among Jesus’ apostles, his contributions to the New Testament. His teachings on love and eternal life remain central to Christian theology and are often highlighted during the celebrations.

