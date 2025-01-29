Thai Amavasai, also known as Thai Amavasya, is an important day for people belonging to the Tamil community. This day is observed with great devotion by Tamilians across India and abroad. The day of Thai Amavasai falls on the new moon day in the Tamil month of Thai, which corresponds to the month of January or February in the Gregorian calendar. This day holds great spiritual and cultural importance, especially for honouring ancestors. Thai Amavasai 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29. According to Drikpanchang, Thai Amavasai Tithi will begin at 10:05 PM on January 28 and end at 08:35 PM on January 29. In this article, let’s know more about Thai Amavasai 2025 date, auspicious tithi, timings and the significance of the annual event.

Thai Amavasai 2025 Date and Auspicious Timings

Thai Amavasai 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29. Thai Amavasai Tithi will begin at 10:05 PM on January 28 and end at 08:35 PM on January 29.

Thai Amavasai Significance and Rituals

Thai Amavasai holds great significance as it is dedicated to performing rituals and prayers for one's ancestors. On this day, many people observe Pitru Tharpanam (ancestral offerings) by offering food, sesame seeds, and water in memory of departed souls, seeking their blessings for family prosperity and peace. It is believed that performing rituals on the day of Thai Amavasai can remove obstacles in life and bring prosperity to families. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

On the day of Thai Amavasai, many Tamil devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, such as the famous Rameswaram Temple or other sacred places like Kanyakumari, to perform prayers and rituals. Devotees worship Lord Shiva with great devotion, seeking a happy and prosperous life.

