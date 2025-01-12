Thai Amavasai 2025 will be marked on January 29. As the name suggests, Thai Amavasai is marked on the new moon day, in the Tamil month of Thai. Thai Amavasai holds great religious and spiritual significance. While all Amavasya are supposed to help people pay homage to their forefathers, Thai Amavasai is considered to be an especially auspicious time to do this. As we prepare to celebrate Thai Amavasai 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Thai Amavasai and its significance. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

When is Thai Amavasai 2025? Thai Amavasai Muhurtham

Thai Amavasai 2025 will be celebrated on January 29. The annual celebration of Thai Amavasai is often focused on remembering the forefathers and indulging in special rituals and activities that help pay homage to them and seek their moksha. The Amavasya tithi for Thai Amavasai 2025 will be marked from 07:35 PM on January 28 to 06:05 PM on January 29. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Thai Amavasai Significance and Rituals

The main reason that Thai Amavasya has special significance is that it is the first Amavasya tithi that is marked in the Uttarayan - during the sun’s northward movement. The celebration of Thai Amavasai is marked by waking up early in the morning, taking a holy bath, making special delicacies and offerings that can be offered to their forefathers and indulging in charity work. Many people also observe the Thai Amavasai fast and seek penance. The celebration is dedicated to the souls of the departed and is marked by observing shrad, tarpan and participating in other rituals on this day.

The celebration of Thai Amavasai helps people to feel connected to their loved family members, who may have passed on. This observance is one of the most important Amavasya tithi and we hope that this celebration helps you to feel peace.

