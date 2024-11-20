Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024 will be marked on November 20. This annual commemoration is focused on memorializing those who have been murdered due to the increased spread of transphobia. The commemoration of Transgender Day of Remembrance is more important than ever in the current times as people continue to spread misinformation and propaganda and subject trans people to unimaginable hate - just for who they are. As we mark Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance and its significance.

When is Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024?

Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024 is on November 20. The annual celebration of Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1999.

Transgender Day of Remembrance Significance

Being a person from the transgender community comes with its array of challenges. From personally grappling with what it means to having the access to resources that help you understand and love yourself for who you are with love and empathy, to then navigating life as a trans person - the challenges are endless. This also comes with a very real fear of safety for oneself, if you identify as an openly trans person. This fear has only been increasing with people increasingly becoming transphobic and coming out as trans phones who constantly attack the people of this community.

The observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance aims to help highlight the real consequences that transgender people face because of the rising hatred. We hope that this Transgender Day of Remembrance, you do your bit to stand strong as an ally with the trans community and let them know that they are loved, protected and accepted - just as they are.

