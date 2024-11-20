Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed every year across the globe on November 20. Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024 falls on Wednesday, November 20. It is observed in honour of all those transgenders who lost their lives due to violence and hatred. Transgenders and people from the LGBTQI+ community are often subject to a lot of injustice, hatred and violence. Though it is a day of mourning, it is the perfect opportunity to show support and solidarity for the transgender community. Sending meaningful, thoughtful, and heartfelt messages on this day is a great way to show respect for transgenders. To observe the day and raise awareness about the issues faced by the community, netizens took to social media to share Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024 messages, sayings, quotes, posts, images, and wallpapers. Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024 Quotes and HD Images: Inspirational Sayings, Wallpapers, Messages and Greetings To Share on International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Transgender Day of Remembrance Messages

Transgender Day of Remembrance is a day to commemorate the transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming persons who are targeted & killed for living authentically and courageously. We remember #LateishaGreen who was murdered in 2008.🕯️🏳️‍⚧️ #OUTsyracuse pic.twitter.com/y3rJ8vH7yl — OUT Syracuse💗🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@OUTsyracuse) November 20, 2024

Transgender Day of Remembrance Sayings

🌈✨ On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honour and uplift the voices of those we've lost. Let’s celebrate life, love, and resilience! 🕯️💖 Together, we share stories that ignite hope and foster understanding. 🌟 #TDOR2024 #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/LTjxlQFazA — YUVA (@yuvacharity) November 20, 2024

Transgender Day of Remembrance Quotes

Tomorrow is Transgender Day of Remembrance. For many trans people, violence, stigma and discrimination are everyday occurrences in every region of the world. Join us tomorrow in honouring the lives of our friends and loved ones lost to bigotry and hatred.⁣ #TDOR pic.twitter.com/TffOfV5SBQ — UN Free & Equal (@free_equal) November 19, 2024

Transgender Day of Remembrance Posts

Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance. I’m sitting with the enormity not only of the lives lost to small-minded bigotry, but all the other losses as well. Everyone whose lives are smaller and more constrained and more complex than they should be. — Vintage Toaster (@Vintage_Toaster) November 20, 2024

Transgender Day of Remembrance Images

Transgender Day of Remembrance honours the memory of those whose lives have been tragically taken due to transphobia, discrimination and violence. To our trans communities, we see you and we stand with you against transphobia. #TDOR #translivesmatter #transdayofremembrance pic.twitter.com/vbKdRiSX0X — Gay Match Maker (@GayMatchMaker) November 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)