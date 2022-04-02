Ugadi 2022 will be celebrated on April 2. This annual commemoration marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu Lunisolar calendar. Also known as Yugadi, Ugadi is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. As we prepare to celebrate Yugadi 2022, people are sure to share Happy Ugadi greetings in Telugu, Ugadi 20222 messages, Happy Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers and Yugadi 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Ugadi is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and some parts of Goa. this celebration aims to mark the end of one lunisolar year and the beginning of a new one, on the first day of Chaitra month. While this day is not celebrated as New Year in North India, people do observe this day to be the first day of Chaitra Navaratri - the Nine-day festival that marks the beginning of Spring. Chaitra Navratri is the second most important Navaratri celebration, following Sharad Navratri, which marks the beginning of Winter. Ugadi 2022 Greetings & Telugu New Year Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, HD Wallpapers for Telegram & Facebook Status, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate Yugadi.

The celebration of Ugadi usually revolves around family and friends. People make it a point to reach out to the near and dear ones to wish them on the auspicious occasion of their New Year. this is why sharing Happy Ugadi greetings in Telugu, Ugadi 20222 messages, Happy Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers and Yugadi 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends is very popular.

Ugadi Wishes in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Ugadi Greetings in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Ugadi Messages in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Ugadi Images in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Ugadi Banner in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Ugadi Photos in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

Happy Ugadi Greetings in Telugu

Ugadi Messages in Telugu (File Image)

The celebration of Ugadi 2022 is sure to be extra special as the festival has been fairly mellow in the past two years due to the spread of the pandemic. People are sure to take this opportunity to visit temples, indulge in scrumptious feasts with family and friends and also indulge in various rituals and traditions that are associated with the celebration of Yugadi. Here’s hoping that Ugadi 2022 fills your life with all the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Yugadi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2022 06:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).