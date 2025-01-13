Makar Sankranti, or Uttarayan, marks the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, initiating the start of longer, sunnier days. This auspicious occasion is deeply rooted in cultural and religious significance and is celebrated across India in various forms, coinciding with the harvest season in many regions. Uttarayan 2025 date, as per the Indian calendar, falls on Tuesday, January 14. But what is Uttarayan Sankranti Moment time? In this article, we look at Uttarayan 2025 shubh muhurat, Makar Sankranti traditions, customs, rituals and significance of the festival in Gujarat. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Uttarayan 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Uttarayana on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Uttarayan Sankranti Moment - 09:03 AM

Makar Sankranti on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Uttarayan Significance

Makar Sankranti is one of the most widely observed festivals in India, and its importance goes beyond its association with agriculture. This festival symbolizes the end of the winter solstice and the onset of warmer, longer days. Celebrated in different parts of India, it carries unique names and customs in each region. For instance, in Gujarat, it is known as Uttarayan, while in Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated as Pongal.

Unlike many Hindu festivals that follow the lunar calendar, Makar Sankranti is celebrated according to the solar calendar, making its date fixed around January 14 or 15 each year. This makes Makar Sankranti a unique festival, as it marks the shift from the cold, dark winter months into the lighter, warmer days of spring. Makar Sankranti 2025 Date, Dos and Don'ts and Significance: When Is Uttarayan? Everything To Know About the Harvest Festival.

Why is Makar Sankranti Celebrated?

Makar Sankranti celebrates the Sun’s transition into the Capricorn zodiac (Makar Rashi) and heralds the beginning of Uttarayan, the Sun’s northward journey. In Hindu tradition, this period is regarded as highly auspicious, bringing prosperity, growth, and spiritual enlightenment.

This day is also associated with the end of winter and the start of the harvest season in India. It is a time for people to offer prayers for growth and good fortune. In many regions, devotees take holy dips in sacred rivers, such as the Ganges, to cleanse their souls and seek blessings for the year ahead. This year, Makar Sankranti will also coincide with Maha Kumbh 2025, amplifying the spiritual significance of the festival.

Uttarayan in Gujarat: Celebrations and Customs

Makar Sankranti is widely celebrated across India with joy and fervour. People take part in various customs, such as flying kites, performing pujas (rituals), and offering traditional foods like til (sesame) sweets and khichdi (a dish made with rice and lentils). These practices symbolize prosperity, sweetness, and the harvest.

In regions like Gujarat, the festival is marked by grand kite flying events, with people gathering on rooftops to compete in flying the largest and most colourful kites. In Tamil Nadu, the festival is celebrated as Pongal, with four days of rituals and feasting to honour the Sun God and offer thanks for the harvest.

Makar Sankranti is a festival that transcends mere seasonal change. It is a time to honour the Sun, give thanks for the harvest, and reflect on the deeper spiritual significance of the day. Whether celebrated as Uttarayan, Pongal, or by other regional names, Makar Sankranti is a moment for devotion, gratitude, and spiritual growth. As Makar Sankranti 2025 approaches, it invites us to embrace the light and energy of the Sun, engage in acts of charity, and reflect on the teachings of righteousness and liberation from the mythological tales associated with the day.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

