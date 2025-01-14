Uttarayana, also spelled as Uttarayan is an important festival that is marked across Gujarat on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Uttarayan 2025 is celebrated on January 14 and is sure to be a community celebration filled with delicious delicacies, engaging kite flying competitions and grand celebrations overall. The first day of Sankranti is known as Uttarayana and is celebrated across the state in a grand manner. As we celebrate Uttarayan 2025, people are sure to share Happy Uttarayan 2025 wishes and Makar Sankranti messages, Uttarayana greetings, Uttarayan HD images and wallpapers, Happy Uttarayan pictures with family and friends to celebrate the kite flying festival.

The term Uttarayana is an amalgamation of north and movement and the festival celebrates the Sun’s northward movement. Uttarayana is celebrated to signify the winter solstice and the lengthening of the days once again. The celebration of Uttarayana is dedicated to Lord Surya and people often celebrate this day by waking up early, having a holy bath and offering prayers to the sun god. It is also customary to make scrumptious winter delicacies like undhiyu, adadiya and other sweets and savories on this day.

People usually get together on Uttarayan and fly kites. Various regions across Gujarat organise grand kite flying competitions to commemorate this day. As we celebrate Uttarayana 2025, share these Happy Uttarayan 2025 greetings, Makar Sankranti messages, Uttarayana wishes, HD images and wallpapers.

Uttarayan Greetings

Uttarayan Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Uttarayan Greetings

Uttarayan Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Uttarayan Messages

Uttarayan Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Uttarayan Messages

Uttarayan Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Makar Sankranti Wishes

Makar Sankranti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Makar Sankranti Wishes

Makar Sankranti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is important to note that the date of Uttarayan celebration also coincides with other forms of Sankranti celebrations that are a common practice in different parts of India. While the festivities may vary, the intention of the celebration remains common and is cherished by one and all. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Uttarayana!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).