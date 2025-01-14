Uttarayana is a widely celebrated festival in Gujarat marking the transition of the Sun into Capricorn (Makar) and the beginning of the northward journey of the Sun, known as Uttarayan. This festival coincides with Makar Sankranti and is marked by kite-flying celebrations in the state of Gujarat. Uttarayan 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14. In short, Makar Sankranti is known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, which lasts for two days. The first day of Sankranti is known as Uttarayan and the next day of Uttarayan is known as Vasi Uttarayan. The day is considered highly auspicious and is dedicated to Lord Surya. This year, the Uttarayan Sankranti Moment will be at 09:03 AM. In this article, let’s know more about the Uttarayana 2025 date, timings, celebrations and the significance of the annual kite-flying festival in Gujarat. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Uttarayan 2025 Date

Uttarayan 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14.

Uttarayan Rituals and Celebrations

During the Uttarayana festival, devotees often engage in certain rituals to benefit during the auspicious time. Devotees take part in pilgrimages to bathe in Prayag, where the Yamuna, Ganga and Saraswati rivers meet. Flying kite is one of the most popular events during Uttarayan in Gujarat. During Makar Sankranti, the sky is filled with kites of various sizes and colours in all major cities of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

People of all age groups participate in kite fights, trying to cut the strings of competitors' kites with their own. On the day of Uttarayana, people savour Undhiyu which is a spicy baked mix of winter vegetables and Chikkis which is made from sesame seeds, peanuts and jaggery.

Uttarayan Significance

Uttarayana is an important festival in Gujarat that marks the transition to longer days and is considered an auspicious period for new beginnings. The festival celebrates the Sun's movement into the northern hemisphere, symbolizing positivity and light. On this day, people offer prayers to the Sun God and perform rituals for prosperity and well-being. Farmers celebrate this period as a thanksgiving festival, expressing gratitude to nature for a bountiful harvest.

