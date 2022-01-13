Uttarayan festival is the annual grand commendation on the day of Sankranti. Considered one of the biggest International Kite festivals, Uttarayan festival 2022 will be observed on January 14. The preparation of the Uttarayan festival is known to be grand as people began preparations as early as August. As we prepare to celebrate Uttarayan on Makar Sankranti and ready to fly our kites, here’s everything you need to know about this international kite flying festival, Uttarayan 2022 date, how to celebrate, tips on kite flying, etc. New Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes & HD Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Stickers and Status To Send to Family and Friends.

When is Uttarayan 2022?

Uttarayan is celebrated on the day of Makar Sankranti. Uttarayan 2022 falls on January 14 and will be a fun and exciting event for people across Gujarat. Makar Sankranti 2022: From Uttarayan to Magh Bihu to Thai Pongal, Here's How the Different Indian States Celebrate Makar Sankranti.

Significance of Uttarayan

Uttarayan, as the name suggests, marks the shift of the sun in a northward direction in the celestial sphere. This shift begins on the day after the winter solstice and goes on for six months. The celebration of Uttarayan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti is to mark the event of the sun entering the Capricorn. On this day, people indulge in various community activities, one of the major ones being the kite flying competition.

Celebration of Uttarayan 2022

The celebration of Uttarayan this year is sure to be a little more reserved. While in general, the celebration usually involves people heading over to their own terraces to fly a kite and compete with one another from safe distances, the level of the celebration is sure to be much more tight-knit as we battle the third wave. An integral part of the Uttarayan Celebration includes preparing various delicious winter delicacies that people indulge in after intense kite-flying competitions.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 Greetings: Send WhatsApp Status, Wishes and Photos on Uttarayan Festival

We hope that this Uattarayan brings with it all the good luck and happiness to you and your family. Happy International Kite Festival 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).