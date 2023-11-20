Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is an auspicious day celebrated by Hindus across India, especially by devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The day falls on Chaturdashi, the 14th lunar day of the waxing moon fortnight (shukla paksha) of the Hindu month of Kartika, which usually corresponds to November or December in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 25. The Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Nishitakal will be from 11:01 PM to 11:53 PM on the same day. On the day of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva individually or together in different temples in Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya, and Maharashtra. As Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2023 date, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and the significance of the day. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Images And Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers & SMS to Share on Baikunth Chaturdashi.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2023 Date

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 25.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 05:22 PM on November 25 and end at 03:53 PM on November 26, 2023.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Puja Rituals

On the day of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, devotees of Vishnu offer him a thousand lotuses and recite the Vishnu Sahasranama, the thousand names of Vishnu. The Vishnupada Temple believed to have footprints of Vishnu, celebrates its main temple festival in this period. The festival is also celebrated as Kartika snanam, which is bathing in a river or stream during the Kartika month) by Vaishnavas. In Rishikesh, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is observed as Deep Daan Mahotsav to mark Lord Vishnu’s waking up from deep sleep. Tiruvannamalai Deepam (Karthigai Deepam) 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance.

On this day, Lord Vishnu is given a special place of honour in the sanctum of Kashi Vishwanath temple, a prominent Shiva temple in Varanasi. Devotees start the puja after taking a bath, fasting for the entire day, and offering Akshat (turmeric mixed rice), sandalwood (Chandan) paste, sacred waters of the Ganges, flowers, incense and camphor to both the deities. Then they offer lighted deeps and batti (cotton wick) as a special offering for the day.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Significance

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi holds great significance in India. As per the Shiva Purana, Lord Vishnu left his abode, Vaikuntha and went to Varanasi to worship Shiva on this day. He pledged to worship Shiva with a thousand lotuses. While singing hymns in glorification of Shiva, Vishnu found the thousandth lotus missing. Vishnu, whose eyes are often compared to lotuses, plucked one of them and offered it to Shiva. A pleased Shiva restored Vishnu's eye and rewarded him with the Sudarshana Chakra, his sacred weapon. In Maharashtra, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is observed in Maharashtra by the Marathas as per the custom set by Shivaji and his mother Jijabai for this occasion and by the Gaud Saraswat Brahmins, though in a slightly different format.

