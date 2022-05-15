There are 12 Sankrantis celebrated as per the traditional Hindu calendar year, of which Vrishabha Sankranti is one of the most auspicious ones for the Hindus. On the festive occasion of Vrishabha Sankranti, the Sun God transitions its position from the Aries to Taurus. Devotees worship ‘bulls’, as the word ‘Vrishabha’ means a bull, i.e., Nandi, which is also worshipped as a vehicle of Lord Shiva. Several rituals, traditions, and customs are associated with Vrishabha Sankranti. At LatestLY, we bring you all you need to know about Vrishabha Sankranti 2022 – its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, etc. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

What Is the Date of Vrishabha Sankranti 2022?

The festive event of Vrishabha Sankranti marks the beginning of the second month of the Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, Vrishabha Sankranti will fall on May 15, Sunday.

What Are the Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) of Vrishabha Sankranti 2022?

Vrishabha Sankranti 2022 Punya Kaal Muhurta: Friday, May 15

Vrishabha Sankranti Punya Kala – 05:30 AM to 05:44 AM

Vrishabha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala – 05:30 AM to 05:44 AM

Vrishabha Sankranti Moment – 05:44 AM

What Are the Rituals and Puja Vidhi of Vrishabha Sankranti?

There are several rituals to which devotees adhere to celebrate the pious occasion of Vrishabha Sankranti. People are advised to wake up early morning and take a bath before/during sunrise. Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and the Sun God are worshipped religiously on this auspicious day.

Individuals prepare traditional food items, especially Kheer (or Payasam), as prasad. Fresh flowers, fruits, Ganga Jal, vermilion, and other godly items while performing aartis and bhajans. It is said that donating food to cows is considered highly blissful.

Many people observe Vrishabha Sankranti Vrata on this holy day to mark the celebrations of the day. It is also said that sleeping on the floor throughout the night is highly rewarding.

What Is the Significance of Vrishabha Sankranti?

Vrishabha Sankranti holds quite a cultural and spiritual significance for the Hindus. The Gods themselves bless the devotees who pray religiously on this occasion. People who perform the rituals dutifully are blessed with immense happiness, prosperity, and peace. Also, individuals are freed from the cycle of rebirth, and they attain moksha.

We wish you all a very Happy Vrishabha Sankranti 2022. Share this information with your friends, family, and relatives and make this auspicious day of Vrishabha Sankranti special for them.

