Peace Officers Memorial Day is observed on May 15 every year in the United States of America, to pay tribute to the local, state and federal police officers who have died or who may have injured in the line of duty. According to Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) - an organisation that provides resources to help law enforcement officers who have suffered in the line of duty rebuild their lives - state that about 140-160 officers are killed in the line of duty each year. The families of these officers have to grapple with the tragic loss. On Peace Officers, Memorial Day People across the country will honour the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty. This day also serves as a reminder for people to stay vigilant against the growing number of crimes in their neighbourhood.

What is Peace Officers Memorial Day?

The idea of a Peace Officers Memorial Day was conceptualised by the United States Congress on October 1, 1961. The Congress asked President John F Kennedy to designate a day in honour of the law enforcement officers wounded on duty. The President signed a bill to this effect on October 1, 1962. So from that year forward, every year the President will declare May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week it falls on as Police Week.

On this day the communities across the country - Friends, families, co-workers of law enforcement officers who were injured or killed in the line of duty - band together to pay their respects by lowering their flags in remembrance of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Several police departments in the U.S. also hold an annual law enforcement memorial ceremony on this day.

Every year, on this day, the Fraternal Order of Police and its Auxiliary organizes amass a crowd of thousands of people from different parts of the country, for a national memorial service at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC. The memorial service is followed by the placement of a memorial wreath at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2021 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).