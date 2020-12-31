The world is celebrating their New Year's Eve 2020, with some countries already having welcomed the New Year 2021. With every passing hour, the much-awaited beginning of the New Year of 2021 will take place all across the globe. While some countries are ringing in their New Year celebrations virtually because of the new strain of coronavirus, others have gathered to celebrate together. People in Wuhan have also gathered in great numbers to welcome the new year. However, the Chinese New Year 2021 is still about two months away. Chinese New Year, according to the Chinese zodiac based on a lunar cycle will begin on February 12 in 2021. Ahead of this, we tell you more details about the same. If you are looking for some latest Happy New Year 2021 messages and wishes, then check out our collections.

Chinese New Year 2021 Dates

Chinese New Year dates vary slightly between years, but it usually comes during the period from January 21st to February 20th in Gregorian calendar. It is marked no less than like a festival. It goes on for about two weeks. Chinese New Year 2021 will begin on February 12 and go on till February 26, this year. The legal holiday is seven days long, from the Lunar New Year's Eve to the sixth day of the first lunar month. Know lucky foods for 2021 as per Chinese traditions.

Which is The Animal of Chinese New Year 2021?

A specific animal is associated with every Chinese Year. This is because the lunar calendar is also associated with 12 animal signs in Chinese zodiac. It is regarded as a cycle of 12 years. 2021 is a Year of the Ox. The year of 2020, was year of the Rat.

Although, Chinese New Year is a more prominent celebration in China, people have gathered for their New Year celebrations even today. Since, the country missed out on celebrating it last year because of the rampant COVID-19 epidemic, the celebrations this time are likely to be more grand.

