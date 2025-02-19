Shabari Jayanti is an annual Hindu occasion that celebrates the devotion of Mata Shabari, an ardent devotee of Lord Rama in the Ramayana. The day of Shabari Jayanti falls on the Krishna Paksha Saptami in the month of Phalguna, which typically falls in February or March. This year, Shabari Jayanti falls on Thursday, February 20, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Saptami tithi begins at 10:02 am on February 19, 2025, and ends at 12:28 pm on February 20, 2025. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Shabari Jayanti is observed annually on Krishna Paksha Saptami in the month of Phalguna as per North Indian lunar calendar. However, in Amanta lunar calendar, followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern Indian states, Shabari Jayanti is observed during the Magha lunar month. However, in both calendars, Shabari Jayanti is observed on the same day. In this article, let’s know more about Shabari Jayanti 2025 date, tithi timings and the significance of the annual event. Shabari Jayanti Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Status Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on the Auspicious Day.

Shabari Jayanti 2025 Date

Shabari Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Shabari Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Saptami tithi begins at 10:02 am on February 19, 2025, and ends at 12:28 pm on February 20, 2025.

Shabari Jayanti Significance

Shabari Jayanti honours and remembers the devotion of Shabari, a tribal woman and an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. She is popularly known for her unwavering devotion and love, symbolised by the story of her offering tasted berries to Lord Rama, ensuring only the sweetest berries reached him. Her story highlights the importance of bhakti over caste, status, or rituals.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Rama and remember Shabari’s devotion. The annual event is celebrated across India where temples dedicated to Lord Ram conduct special bhajans and kirtans and recitation on the Ramayana.

