Teachers' Day is a heartfelt and special celebration which honours the contribution of teachers to society. All teacher or educators gives their complete dedication, hard work, and inspiration in shaping your life and future. Every year on September 5, all the students and teachers celebrate this day with love, joy and happiness. Apart from that, September 5 is also marked as the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a respected teacher and also the former President of India. Celebrating Teachers' Day is a gentle reminder for all of you to show your gratitude and love to your mentors. Since teachers are the ones who guide you with knowledge, patience, and care. In this article, we bring you the Teachers' Day 2025 date, history, significance to honour the educators and mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers’ Day 2025: Date

Teachers' Day 2025 falls on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this day, students prepare some beautiful gifts for their teachers to give them, like handmade cards, get some cake, or give a heartfelt note to their teachers. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

Teachers’ Day History

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Many people don't know about it, but then it was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's idea to suggest a group of students eagerly waiting to celebrate his birthday. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Teacher's Day. When he was the President of India from 1962 to 1967, all his students and friends asked him to celebrate his birthday. He disagreed with them about a pompous celebration. Instead, Dr. Radhakrishnan said he would be much happier if the day were marked as Teachers' Day.

Teachers’ Day Significance

Celebrating Teachers' Day is all about appreciating, respecting, honouring, and showing gratitude to all educators. Teachers are the only ones who play an important role in shaping your future. Apart from giving you knowledge and values, teachers help you navigate through life by giving you the right kind of knowledge.

Celebrating Teacher's Day is not just about giving thanks—it's about recognising the lasting impact teachers have on helping every child grow, dream, and succeed.

