Winter Solstice is a natural cycle marking the transition from one season to another. The term solstice comes from the Latin words "sol" which means sun and "sistere" which means 'to stand still'. During the solstice, the angle between the Sun's rays and the plane of the Earth's equator appears to stand still. The date of Winter solstice changes every year between December 20 and 23; in most cases, it occurs on 21 or 22. Winter Solstice 2020 will occur on December 21. As we observe Winter Solstice 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages to send your loved ones. It also includes Winter Solstice HD Images and wallpapers for free download online. You can also send these Winter Solstice WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, HD Images and Messages to send on the occasion.

Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere will mark Summer Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere. The hours of daylight begin to become shorter during the winter solstice. The time between sunrise and sunset becomes shorter since the summer solstice last June which was December 21. Now the days will begin to grow until summer solstice again. The observance is marked by various traditional customs, festivals and events in different parts of the world. If you will be wishing your loved ones on the astronomical event, we bring to you Winter Solstice wishes to send on the occasion. It also includes wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones.

Winter Solstice Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Wishing You a Warm Winter Solstice. May the Light Always Remind Us of the Sun That Is Soon Going to Return.”

Winter Solstice Greetings

“Wishing You a Wonderful and Cheerful Winter Solstice. May the Goodness of Sunrays Brighten Each and Every Day of Your Life.”

Winter Solstice Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Sending You and Your Loved Ones a Very Beautiful and Blessed Winter Solstice With Warm Rays of Sun Which Will Soon Bring the Season of Spring.”

Winter Solstice HD Images

“Wishing You a Wonderful and Cheerful Winter Solstice. May the Goodness of Sunrays Brighten Each and Every Day of Your Life.”

Winter Solstice 2020 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Let the Nature Embrace Each and Every Day of Your Life With Warmth and Love. Happy Winter Solstice.”

