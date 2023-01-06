World Day for War Orphans is observed annually on January 6 across the world. The special day highlights the challenges that children who are orphaned due to war face in their lives. Globally, millions of kids are orphaned due to war situations, after which they are subjected to a lot of hardship. World Day for War Orphans Day was created by the French organization, SOS Enfants en Detresses, to raise awareness about their suffering and to ensure a better future for them. As we observe World Day for War Orphans 2023, here’s all you need to know about the day, its history and its significance. Veterans Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About History of the Federal Holiday and How the Day Dedicated to All US Military Veterans Is Observed.

History of World Day for War Orphans

The World Day of War Orphans was established by the French organization SOS Enfants en Detresses. Soon after, worldwide communities took the opportunity to address the plight of war orphans on this day. The goal of this day is to commemorate war orphans and to make people aware of their obligation to support youngsters in crisis-affected places. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and How Pearl Harbor Day Is Observed in the US.

As per historical records, World Orphan Week (WOW) began in the UK in 2005 and is owned by SOS Children's Villages UK. The week is marked to raise awareness for the needs of orphaned and abandoned children around the world. World Orphan Week is a week for groups and individuals to volunteer their time and fundraise to support programs that can support these children in need.

Significance of World Day for War Orphans

The World Day of War Orphans has great significance as it raises awareness of the condition of orphaned children due to war or any other conflict. Kids who are orphaned are prone to starvation, relocation, insufficient health care, and poor education. They are constantly subjected to social and emotional discrimination.

You may honour the day by distributing information about war orphans on social media and urging your friends to re-post or share it. Donate to war relief money and express your thoughts on the necessity of protecting the protection of war orphans. You can also donate to their welfare or give such war orphans a shelter where they can be cared for.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2023 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).