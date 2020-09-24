World Gorilla Day 2020: One might find it hard to believe, but it’s a fact that there are only less than 1,000 mountain Gorillas who are surviving on planet earth. People, across the globe, observe the event of World Gorilla Day to raise awareness against these critically endangered species. The day is dedicated to promoting the study, protection, and conservation of Gorillas around the world. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of World Gorilla Day – its date, history, and significance. If you are finding more information about World Gorilla Day 2020, then you have come the right place. World Gorilla Day 2020 Facts: Did You Know Gorillas Make a New Bed Everyday? Know Interesting Facts About the Ape.

When will be World Gorilla Day 2020 celebrated?

The World Gorilla Day, also popularly known as International Day of the Gorilla, is an annual event and is celebrated on September 24 globally. It will fall on the upcoming Thursday, this year.

What is the history of World Gorilla Day?

The first observance of the World Gorilla Day took place in 2017. The date, September 24, is observed as the World Gorilla Day as it marks the anniversary of the foundation of the Karisoke Research Centre. It was founded by Dian Fossey in Rwanda, on September 24, in 1967.

What is the significance of World Gorilla Day?

The World Gorilla Day comes as a chance for people to celebrate the existence of these species of wild animals, i.e. Gorilla. The observance of World Gorilla Day aims to raise awareness about these endangered species, which left in only hundreds on our planet. Some of the sub-species of Gorillas even exist in single numbers. There are awareness drives, seminars, and educational shows that are organised by schools, NGOs, and independent wildlife organisations around the world. Their motive is to teach people about one can conserve and protect these fast-depleting species on earth.

However, all is not gloom when it comes to Gorillas, who are known to be the closest to humans (species-wise). Due to the conservation efforts over the years, the mountain Gorillas are no longer a critically endangered species, and are now in the category of endangered species.

There are several ways in which you can do your bit to conserve and protect the Gorillas. You can participate in an organisation, which is working towards the conservation of such wild species. Also, you can educate your friends, relatives, and colleagues about this grim topic. Wildlife plays a very important part of our ecosystem, and Gorillas are a crucial part of it.

Hence, the observance of World Gorilla Day is significant as it comes as a gentle reminder for all of us and tells/teaches us ways in which we can help them. As September 24 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very ‘Happy World Gorilla Day 2020’, and hope you would do your bit in enriching our ecosystem.

