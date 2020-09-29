World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and the impacts of CVDs. Heart ailments are silent killers and can be managed with a heart-friendly diet, early diagnosis, regular health checkups and an overall healthy lifestyle. However, the awareness about heart health and wellness is low and on days like this, it is important that we put social media to good use and spread proper information. To observe this day virtually amid coronavirus pandemic, we have for you some heart quotes, sayings and informative posts you can share with your loved ones to remind them to take care of their heart health.

The idea is to stay healthy and to motivate others around us to be careful about heart health and wellness. On the occasion of World Heart Day, you can choose to spread awareness and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. Share the World Heart Day 2020 quotes and healthy heart messages along with inspirational sayings to your friends and family. Share these Happy World Heart Day 2020 Quotes, Healthy Heart Messages, Healthy Heart Quotes, Heart Day Sayings, World Heart Day Greetings, World Heart Day Messages, World Heart Day Pictures that we've compiled for you.

Happy World Heart Day Wishes

Heart day images (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Message reads: Please take care of your heart to keep it beating healthily. Happy World Heart Day 2020!

Heart day messages (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Message reads: You live longer and healthier if you have a heart that beats without any complications. Happy World Heart Day 2020!

Heart Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Heart disease let’s defeat, Keep a healthy Heart Beat.”

Heart GIFs

World Heart Day 2019 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Let's have a Heart to Heart Talk about Heart Disease.”

Message reads: Don’t take your heart lightly because that is the basis for life. Happy Heart Day 2020!

According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. CVDs are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. It is important that you protect your heart health and also encourage your loved ones to do so.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).