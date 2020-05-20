World Metrology Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance of the Day Celebrating the International System of Units

World Metrology Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year, May 20 is observed as World Metrology Day celebrating the International System of Units. The date is the anniversary of the signature by representatives of 17 nations of the Metre Convention in Paris in 1875 by which the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) was formed. Metrology is a study of measurement. The WMD 2020 falls on Wednesday.

The theme for 2020 World Metrology Day is Measurements for global trade. "This theme was chosen to create awareness of the important role measurement plays in facilitating fair global trade, ensuring products meet standards and regulations, and satisfying customer quality expectations," said worldmetrologyday.org.

Many different nations are planning a series of virtual events to celebrate WMD 2020. The event will be observed at Colombia (INM), Bulgaria (BIM), India (NPL), Italy (INRIM), Cuba (NC, INIMET, CPHR, CENTIS), Peru (INACAL), Mexico (Etalons), Uzbekistan (UzNIM), Slovenia (MIRS) and New Zealand (MSL).

Every year, World Metrology Day is organized and celebrated jointly by BIPM and OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) with the participation of the national organizations responsible for metrology.