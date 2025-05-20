World Metrology Day is an annual event that is celebrated globally on May 20. This day commemorates the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875, which established a global framework for uniform measurement systems. Metrology is the study of measurement. The World Metrology Day project is marked jointly by the BIPM and the OIML. World Metrology Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 20. This annual event highlights the important role of measurement science in various aspects of daily life. In 2023, World Metrology Day was adopted as one of UNESCO's international days. World Metrology Day: Inspirational Quotes To Share In Observance Of The Day That Honours Measurements.

The theme of World Metrology Day 2025 is ‘Measurements for all times, for all people’. It highlights the importance of measurements in shaping our past, present and future. This theme has added significance in 2025, which marks the 150th Anniversary of the Metre Convention. This year, the world will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention - a milestone that underscores a century and a half of international collaboration in measurement science.

World Metrology Day 2025 Date

World Metrology Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 20.

World Metrology Day 2025 Theme

The theme of World Metrology Day 2025 is ‘Measurements for all times, for all people’.

World Metrology Day Significance

World Metrology Day holds great significance as the day promotes the importance of metrology within specific sectors. This annual event also inspires discussions about the role of accurate measurements in achieving sustainability goals.

The official recognition of World Metrology Day as a UNESCO International Day represents an opportunity to promote the vital role of metrology in building a sustainable future. This day also acknowledges and honours the contributions of individuals working in intergovernmental, regional, and national metrology organisations and institutes year-round.

