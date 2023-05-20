World Metrology Day is an annual event celebrated on May 20 across the globe. The day celebrates the International System of Units. World Metrology Day is the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875. Metrology is the study of measurement. The World Metrology Day project is realised jointly by the BIPM and the OIML. The theme for World Metrology Day 2023 is ‘Measurements supporting the global food system’. According to the official website, this theme was chosen due to the rising challenges of climate change and the global distribution of food in the world. World Bee Day 2023 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Role of Bees in the Ecosystem.

World Metrology Day History

World Metrology Day is a celebration of the signature of the Metre Convention, which occurred on May 20, 1875, by representatives of 17 nations. The treaty provides the basis for a worldwide coherent measurement system which underpins scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade and the protection of the global environment. The Convention set the framework for global collaboration in the science of measurement and its industrial, commercial and societal applications. The original aim of the Metre Convention remains as essential today as it was in 1875.

World Metrology Day Significance

World Metrology Day is an important event that celebrates the impact of measurement on our daily lives. Food is a major concern for every one of us. Providing access to safe and affordable food remains one of the major challenges for governments worldwide. The focus for World Metrology Day 2023 is on the many measurement challenges that should be addressed to make the global food system work without any obstacles.

