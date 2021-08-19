World Mosquito Day is the annual celebration that aims at raising awareness about all the dangerous diseases that are spread by these insects that are consistently and unitedly hated by most people - mosquitoes. Celebrated on August 20, World Mosquito Day 2021 is sure to be an important celebration as it is key to raise awareness about dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other diseases that are spread by mosquitoes and what we can do to protect ourselves from these illnesses. Every year, World Mosquito Day celebrations revolve around specific themes that help people have open conversations and help others understand everything they can do to stay safe. As we prepare to celebrate World Mosquito Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, how to celebrate World Mosquito Day 2021 and more.

When is World Mosquito Day 2021?

As mentioned above, World Mosquito Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 20. This celebration marks the day that British doctor Sir Ronald Ross discovered that female mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans, in 1897. Shortly after making this revelation, Ross claimed that August 20 needs to be celebrated as World Mosquito Day to increase awareness about the common diseases that these spiteful creatures spread and what we can do to stay safe.

World Mosquito Day 2021 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Mosquito Day revolves around specific themes. The theme for World Mosquito Day 2021 is Reaching the zero malaria target. While many countries have successfully kept malaria at bay or reduced its risks, many tropical countries continue to fight this disease. This year’s theme aims to help them know what they can do to combat the mosquito problem and reduce their chances of contracting any of these diseases.

How is World Mosquito Day celebrated?

There are various ways that you can celebrate World Mosquito Day. The most common way of celebration is of course educating oneself on the hygiene and safety practices that you need to understate to combat the breeding of mosquitoes in your area. From avoiding the formation of any stagnant water puddles to organizing timely pest control sessions, there are various things that you can do to help your community.

In addition to this, there are various important things like ways to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, the right and safe method of using insect repellent and the best way to end the itch if you have been bitten, that many people still need help understanding. We hope that this World Mosquito Day celebration brings you one step closer to combating this issue. Happy World Mosquito Day 2021!

