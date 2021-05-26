World Otter Day 2021 will be celebrated on May 26. It is an observance that celebrates the existence of otters every year on the last Wednesday of May. The day aims to highlight the importance of otters. The International Otter Survival Fund founded World Otter Day (WOD) to recognise and support the existence of otters. It aims to spotlight the 13 otter species which are listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. Best Wedding Proposal Picture: Cute Otters Photobomb UK Couple's Precious Moment, See Viral Photo!

Otters are part of the Mustelid family of animals. They have layers of fur that keeps them warm. Otters are clever animals and their diet includes fish, frogs, crabs, etc. "Otters are top predators using both terrestrial and aquatic environments and their loss has a serious impact on local food webs, biodiversity and habitat relationships," Otter.org said.

However, their population is declining due to human-caused environmental changes and illegal hunting. Many species of otters are endangered which means that they could face extinction in the near future. World Otter Day aims to spread awareness on saving their habitant and protecting them.

You can also support this day by using #WorldOtterDay on social media platforms. You can also share the post on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter about otters.

