World Philosophy Day is an international day observed every third Thursday of November. World Philosophy Day 2020 falls on November 19. It highlights the value of philosophy for the development of human thought depending on an individual's thought and culture. World Philosophy Day was first celebrated on November 21, 2002. In establishing World Philosophy Day in 2005, UNESCO’s General Conference highlighted that “philosophy is a discipline that encourages critical and independent thought and is capable of working towards a better understanding of the world and promoting tolerance and peace”. As we observe World Philosophy Day 2020, we bring to you quotes to send on the observance. You can share these World Philosophy Day 2020 images and sayings to spread what philosophy means. World Philosophy Day 2020 Date and History: Know Significance of This Observance That Promotes Philosophical Thought and Reasoning.

Philosophy is the study of the nature of reality and existence, and of right and wrong behaviour. The word philosophy comes from the Greek word phílosophía, meaning 'the love of wisdom.' It is an important field of human thought as it aspires to get at the very meaning of life. These philosophical thoughts explore different ideas and ideals of life. For World Philosophy Day 2020 edition, the UN invites the world to reflect on the meaning of the current pandemic, the need, more than ever before, to resort to philosophical reflection in order to face the multiple crises we are going through. Top 9 Inspiring Quotes of APJ Abdul Kalam.

Philosophy Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Happiness Is Not an Ideal of Reason but of Imagination” – Immanuel Kant

Philosophy Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Contentment Is Natural Wealth, Luxury Is Artificial Poverty.” ― Socrates

Philosophy Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Science Is What You Know. Philosophy Is What You Don’t Know” – Bertrand Russell

Philosophy Quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Life Can Only Be Understood Backwards; but It Must Be Lived Forwards". ― Soren Kierkegaard

Philosophy Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Wealth Consists Not in Having Great Possessions, but in Having Few Wants.” ― Epictetus

Philosophy Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Dream. Sometimes I Think That’s the Only Right Thing to Do.” ― Haruki Murakami

Philosophy Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “It Is Not True That People Stop Pursuing Dreams Because They Grow Old, They Grow Old Because They Stop Pursuing Dreams.” ― Gabriel García Márquez

UNESCO strives to promote an international culture of philosophical debate that respects human dignity and diversity. It also encourages exchanges in academic levels and highlights the contribution of philosophical knowledge in addressing global issues. We wish everyone a Happy Philosophy Day!

