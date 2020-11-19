World Philosophy Day is marked every year on the third Thursday of November. This year, World Philosophy Day 2020 will be celebrated on November 19. This day is marked by UNESCO to raise awareness about philosophy and its use in society, encourage it has a subject of learning throughout the world and highlight the importance of the universalization of philosophy for oncoming generations. It honours the great philosophers, their thoughts, discusses new ideas and societal challenges. Let us understand in detail about the history and significance of this day. Inspirational Words of Wisdom by Indian Philosopher That Will Change the Way You Think.

World Philosophy Day History and Significance

In the year 2005, UNESCO General Conference proclaimed the celebration of World Philosophy Day on every third Thursday of November. UNESCO strives to promote an international culture of philosophical debate that respects human dignity and diversity. Another purpose of this day is to encourage academic exchange and highlight the contribution of philosophical teachings with respect to the many global issues. Scared of Doomsday? Positive Quotes and Motivational Sayings to Beat 'End of the World' News Blues and Look Toward Better Future.

Philosophy is an important discipline which can help in understanding societies and transform them. It enables to understand the diversity of intellectuals in the world and stimulates a dialogue. With a great thinking and reason confrontation, it helps to build a more respectful society. UNESCO lists down following objectives in marking this day:

To renew the national, subregional, regional and international commitment to philosophy.

To foster philosophical analysis, research and studies on major contemporary issues, so as to respond more effectively to the challenges that are confronting humanity today.

To raise public awareness of the importance of philosophy and its critical use in the choices arising for many societies from the effects of globalization or entry into modernity.

To appraise the state of philosophy teaching throughout the world, with special emphasis on unequal access.

To underline the importance of the universalization of philosophy teaching for future generations.

For this year's observance, Philosophy Day 2020 Edition invites the world to reflect on the meaning of the current pandemic, to resort to philosophical reflection in order to face the multiple crises are facing. This current health crisis brings out a lot of aspects of our societies. So philosophy points to moving forward by stimulating critical reflection on problems which have been already present but are highlighted due to the pandemic. Thank You Messages & Positive Quotes For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! HD Images & Inspirational Words to Express Gratitude to Heroes Fighting COVID-19.

This day looks forward to an exchange of ideas, knowledge and philosophies from around the world and discuss how they help in the larger society. Great thoughts by famous philosophers are also in reference towards understanding one's nature and analyze the behaviour.

