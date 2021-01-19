Dry days have a tendency to be unpredictable. Especially with different states having different dry days. According to Alcohol Laws in India, dry days by definition are specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited in liquor bars, restaurants and lounges. May 1 is a dry day in Maharashtra while it’s just a normal Saturday elsewhere. People in Delhi will have an extra dry day in addition to the nationwide dry day in February 2021. It will be due to Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 27. So as we make plans for 2021, it is important to consider the state-specific Dry Days 2021 to make sure our staycations or weekend plans are as fun and enjoyable as safely possible. As we inch closer to another prospective long weekend, here is the list of Dry days 2021 in Delhi that you need to mark in your calendars. You can download Dry Day 2021 list for Delhi for free download online where you can check complete calendar with festivals and dates when alcohol is not for sale in the capital city of India.

January Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

January has already been an eventful month filled with various fun festivities, weekend brunches and close-knit soirees. While we have already lived through the January 14 Dry Day in India, here are the ones that are yet to come.

January 14, Thursday – Makar Sankranti

January 26, Tuesday - Republic Day

January 30, Saturday - Martyrs' Day

February Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

February has one national dry day, on February 19, for Chattrapati Shivji Maharaj Jayanti. In addition to this, Delhites will also observe a Dry Day on February 27 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Get your hands on 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online With Information on Religious and National Festivals.

February 19, Friday - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

February 27, Saturday – Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Only in Delhi)

March Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

Once again, people in Delhi will experience one extra dry day in addition to the two nationwide dry days. In total, there are three dry days in Delhi for March 2021.

March 8, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (Only in Delhi)

March 11, Thursday: Maha Shivratri

March 29, Monday: Holi

April Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

April 2021 is filled with four dry days, and here their dates. These are all nationwide dry days i.e., it will take place across the country.

April 2, Friday: Good Friday

April 14, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21, Wednesday: Ram Navami

April 25, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

May Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

The month of May will have two consecutive dry days in Delhi for Eid.

May 12, Wednesday: Eid ul-Fitr

May 13, Thursday: Eid ul-Fitr

June Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

You can party all you want as there are no dry days in June. Not only in Delhi, but across the country.

July Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

There is only one dry day in July, which will be observed on Saturday, July 24 for Guru Purnima.

July 24, Saturday: Guru Purnima

August Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

August 2021 has three dry days in India.

August 10, Tuesday: Muharram

August 15, Sunday: Independence Day

August 30, Monday: Janmashtami

September Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

Delhi will have a dry day only on September 10, Friday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

October Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

October brings with it the beginning of the festive season in India. Here are the dry days we will be observing.

October 2, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 15, Friday: Dussehra

October 18, Monday: Eid-e-Milad

October 20, Wednesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

November brings with it Diwali and our favourite Diwali parties. And as we celebrate that, here are the Dry Days that you can keep a tab on.

November 4, Thursday: Diwali

November 14, Sunday: Kartiki Ekadashi

November 19, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 24, Wednesday: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day

December Dry Days 2021 in Delhi

You can celebrate the end of 2021 with all the fun and festivities as there is just one dry day in the month, on December 25 for Christmas.

We hope that these dates help you plan your 2021 better, and make sure that you enjoy every single bit of this year!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).