Father's Day is around the corner and people are looking for different ways to surprise their dad. Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year and this time it falls on June 21. From gifts to DIY greeting cards, people are looking at various ways in which they can surprise their fathers this year. While you are sure to have great plans to make Father's Day 2020 special, we bring to you a list of cakes that can be prepared to surprise your dad on this day. From quick chocolate cake recipes to easy cake decoration tips, this includes all that done to surprise your dad. How to Bake 3-Ingredient, Flourless, Chocolate Cake Easily at Home for Father's Day 2020? (Watch Recipe Video)

Biscuit cakes became very popular during the lockdown as people tried to make cakes from whatever was available at home. Some used to use the creams in biscuits as icing so everything was easily available from things found at home. As we observe Father's Day 2020, we bring to you a list of cakes which can be made at home. Happy Father’s Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Wish Your Dad on June 21.

Father's Day Biscuit Cake:

This chocolate cake made of biscuits is not only easy to make but also really tasty. Using biscuits for batter added with milk and sugar, this cake will surely surprise your father.

Easy Chocolate Cake For Father's Day:

Made with eggs, flour and milk, this cake is going to be an amazing one. We are sure you will surprise your dad with this one. You can add chcocolate mix on top of it and using icing as you like it.

Surprise Inside Cake For Dad:

This is a unique one and is sure to surprise your dad with every time he cut the cake. The word DAD written and baked with the cake is sure to make your dad feel special.

Cake Decoration Tutorial:

This cake tutorial is for people who are looking at how to customise the cake for fathers. The icing and other elements will surely make your father remember the present forever

Quick Cake Recipe For Father's Day:

This is the cutest cake you can make for your dad. Quick to prepare finish with an adorable moustache, your dad will surely appreciate it.

Make these delights and surprise your dad this Father's Day. Also, don't forget to let us know what was his reaction. We wish all dads a Happy Father's Day in advance!

